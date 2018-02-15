A traffic policeman wearing an anti-pollution mask mans traffic amid smog and air pollution in New Delhi. | PTI Photo

NEW DELHI: In a bid to tackle the city's air pollution, the Delhi government plans to announce several measures in its upcoming 'budget', including promoting CNG-based generators, third party audit of polluting industries and their switchover to Piped Natural Gas (PNG), an official said today.

The government has decided to come up with a multi-department action plan in this year's budget, which is being projected as Delhi's first 'green budget' by the city administration.

The government is also mulling over conducting a realtime source apportionment study (to find if machines can be employed to detect sources of pollution at any given time and help the government take measures accordingly) in collaboration with the University of Washington.

These proposed measures will be finalised by February 22.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today held a review meeting on the preparedness for the 'green budget' with senior officials of environment, transport, forest and power departments.

According to government sources, Sisodia asked departments concerned to finalise their proposals along with budgetary requirements and submit them formally to the planning or finance department by February 22 after approval of their ministers.

The official said the environment department has proposed fast-tracking of adoption of clean tandoors while the transport department advocated engagement of electric buses, promotion of smaller electric vehicles and strengthening of PUC system.

"The power department has also proposed special policy mechanism/incentives to promote adoption of solar energy in PWD departments, schools and hospitals," the official said.

Officials said that through the action plan, the Delhi government intends to make a "good impact" towards pollution control over the next two years as it feels air pollution in the city has reached crisis level.