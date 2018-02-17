Delhi police have appealed to the people for help in nabbing the accused (File)

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for information about the unidentified man who had allegedly masturbated in front of a Delhi University (DU) student on a moving bus last week, a senior officer said.

The girl student had filmed the accused during the act and uploaded the video on social media causing widespread outcry.

A complaint was lodged at the Vasant Vihar police station and based on it, an FIR was registered on February 10 under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) pertaining to sexual harassment and obscene act in a public place.

The police have appealed to the people for help in nabbing the accused and anyone providing information leading to his arrest will be rewarded with Rs 25,000, the officer said.

Information regarding the man can be given at Vasant Vihar or any other police station and the identity of the informant will be kept secret, he said.

The Delhi University (DU) student in her complaint claimed that no one came forward to help her even after she raised an alarm.

She also alleged that the man tried to touch her waist several times.

"I made a video of his act and even shouted at him, but he did not understand. I even tried to approach people but they ignored it," she said in her complaint.

The incident took place on a moving bus going from Vasant Vihar to IIT Gate, where the man got down, the student claimed, adding, "After he got down at the IIT Gate, I again tried to approach people but did not get any cooperation.