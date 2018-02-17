NEW DELHI: In a boost to the Congress, former Delhi Minister Arvinder Singh Lovely, who had quit the party to join the BJP in April last year, on Saturday returned to the Congress in the presence of party President Rahul Gandhi here.

Earlier in the day, Lovely met Gandhi at his residence here along with Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken, former Delhi Minister Haroon Yusuf and party's spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala.

Announcing Lovely's return, Maken told the media: "We are happy to announce that Lovely has joined Congress back. We welcome him to the party again."

"Congress will be strengthened by his presence again and we will serve the people of Delhi," the Congress leader said.

The former Union Minister also hailed Lovely and his family for their contribution to the party for generations.

"Lovely and his family have contributed to the Congress for long. He has been a strong sepoy of the Congress for generations. He has been the former Delhi unit chief and a former Minister in the Delhi government," Maken added.

Lovely had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in April last year ahead of the MCD polls in the national capital. A four-time MLA, Lovely was first elected to the Delhi Legislative Assembly in 1998.

Lovely's comeback can be seen as a big boost for the Congress ahead of by-polls to the 20 assembly seats in the national capital.