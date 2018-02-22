Home Cities Delhi

54-year-old man in Delhi dies in police custody, two cops suspended  

Dalbir Singh was arrested yesterday in connection with a case of cheating registered at Naraina police station in West Delhi but was found injured today and was later declared brought dead.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 54-year-old man today died under mysterious conditions allegedly in police custody here, following which a sub-inspector and a constable were suspended, a senior official said.

Dalbir Singh was arrested yesterday in connection with a case of cheating registered at Naraina police station in West Delhi, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), West, Vijay Kumar, said.

He was found injured today and was later declared brought dead at the DDU hospital, he said.

The DCP said that a public grievance inquiry by the district vigilance department has been initiated to ascertain the circumstances of death.

Singh was today produced in the Patiala House Court that sent him to one-day police custody in connection with the case.

The officer said Singh allegedly "escaped" from the custody of Constable Pravesh around 6.20 pm. They were on the second floor of the police station, he said.

Kumar said that a search was launched immediately and he was found injured in a place behind the police station.

He was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead by doctors, the DCP said.

The legal process in the case has been initiated and Sub-Inspector Deepak Kumar and the constable were suspended, the officer added.

