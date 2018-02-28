NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash on Tuesday attended his first official meeting after he was allegedly assaulted by AAP MLAs during a late-night meeting at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence on February 19. Prakash attended a Cabinet meeting chaired by the CM to finalise dates for the Delhi Assembly’s Budget Session.

Before attending the meeting, Prakash wrote to the CM saying he would attend it to discuss important Budget matters assuming that the chief minister would ensure “no physical attack and verbal assault” on officers attending the meeting. Meanwhile, AAP legislator Prakash Jarwal, arrested in connection with the alleged assault, was denied bail by a city court on Tuesday. But the party seemed upbeat after the court ordered that CCTV footage from cameras in the Delhi Secretariat, where Cabinet minister Imran Hussain was attacked by a mob, be preserved.