NEW DELHI: The official Twitter handle of Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal was restored, hours after it was hacked tonight, an official said.

Earlier, the L-G office had said that the official Twitter handle of Baijal was hacked and a complaint was registered with the Delhi Police.

"The Twitter account @LtGovDelhi appears to have been unauthorisedly accessed.

Account controls have been restored.

"We are in touch with the Twitter authorities to look into the issue in detail," an official of the L-G office said.