NEW DELHI: The official Twitter handle of Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal was hacked tonight, the L-G Secretariat said.

A complaint has been filed with the Delhi Police and the matter is being investigated, an official said.

"The L-G's Twitter handle was hacked tonight," the official said, adding a complaint has been filed with the Cyber Cell of the Delhi Police and it has been asked to take a strict action in the case.