NEW DELHI: Services will not be available till 2.30 p.m. on all lines of Delhi Metro on Friday on account of Holi, DMRC said on Wednesday.

Metro feeder bus services will not be available for the whole day, it added.

After 2.30 p.m. the metro services will continue as normal.

"On the day of the 'Holi' festival, i.e., March 2, 2018 (Friday), Metro services will not be available till 2.30 p.m. on all lines of Delhi Metro," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement.