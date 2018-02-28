A man was shot at by two robbers who attempted to rob him near a bank in Delhi.

NEW DELHI: A man was shot at by two robbers who attempted to rob him near a bank in Delhi's Connaught Place area on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred near Block-A in Connaught Place at around 10.45 a.m.. The victim, identified as Tasveer Singh, was rushed to the RML hospital, where his condition was termed out of danger.

"The persons who attacked him have escaped. We are investigating the case," a police official said.