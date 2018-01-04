NEW DELHI: Following is the chronology of events in the Jigisha Ghosh murder case in which the Delhi High Court today commuted the death penalty awarded to two men to life imprisonment"

March 18, 2009: Jigisha was abducted by four men in a car little away from her home after she was dropped by her office cab at 4 AM.

March 21: She was found dead near Surajkund in Faridabad.

March 25: Delhi Police nab four men for their alleged involvement in Jigisha's murder. Cops also solve the murder case of TV journalist Soumya Vishwanathan, who was shot dead on September 30, 2008 while she was returning home by her car from office in the early hours.

June 2009: Police files charge sheet in court.

August 10, 2009: Court fixes August 28 for hearing arguments on charges.

December 5, 2009: Court frames charges against three accused in the case.

April 15, 2010: Trial begins with recording of testimony of Jigisha's father.

July 5, 2016: Court concludes hearing final arguments, reserves judgement.

July 14, 2016: Court convicts three accused for abducting, robbing and murdering Jigisha.

Aug 20, 2016: Court reserves the order on quantum of sentence.

Aug 22, 2016: Court awards death penalty to two men and life term to another and imposes a fine of nine lakh on the three convicts.

September 5, 2016: Two of the convicts including on death row, challenge their conviction and the sentence by the trial court in HC.

September 9, 2016: Another death row convict files his appeal against the trial court order in HC.

September 15, 2016: The trial court, which awards death penalty, send the matter to HC for confirmation of death sentence.

November 20, 2017: HC reserves verdict in Jigisha Ghosh murder case.

January 4, 2018: HC commutes death penalty awarded to two men to life imprisonment, upholds life term to another.