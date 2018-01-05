NEW DELHI: A Delhi court will pronounce on December 8 its order on granting bail to two persons arrested in a case of alleged corruption in the Rs 2,150 crore re- development project of ITPO Complex at Pragati Maidan, in which NBCC chairman-cum-managing director Anoop Mittal has been made an accused.

Special judge Arvind Kumar reserved order on the bail applications of Sanjay Kulkarni, managing director of Capacite Structures, and Ghaziabad-based middleman Rishabh Agrawal, after hearing arguments from defence advocates and the CBI.

In their applications, both the accused had submitted that no purpose will be served by keeping them in further custody.

Kulkarni's advocate Vijay Aggarwal told the court that his client was not required for further custody.

The probe agency opposed the applications saying that the accused might hamper the investigation which it claimed was in initial stage and cited the possibility that both might flee from justice.

The agency had booked Mittal, Kulkarni, Agrawal, and two others -- public servant Pradeep Mishra and Akashdeep Chouhan, who allegedly delivered the bribe -- in case on December 22.

It alleged in the FIR that the contract to redevelop the prime land at Pragati Maidan was awarded to Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Pvt. Ltd. and Shapoorji Pallonji Qatar WLL for Rs 2,149.93 crore by NBCC, and Mumbai-based Capacite Structures was trying to get that work from Shapoorji Pallonji on sub-contract.

Kulkarni had approached Agrawal, the middleman, having good contacts with public servants for getting the sub- contract in favour of the company, it alleged.

The FIR alleged Agrawal approached Pradeep Kumar Mishra, a public servant in an intelligence agency who was on deputation and was also close to certain senior functionaries of NBCC Ltd.

Under the influence of Mishra, Mittal "strongly directed" the executive director of NBCC to settle the matter in favour of Capacite Structures, it alleged.