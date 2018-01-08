NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday slammed Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal for deaths due to cold in the national capital.

Kejriwal said the Lt. Governor did not consult the government before appointing the CEO of Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB), which looks after night-shelters for the homeless in the city.

Kejriwal tweeted on Monday: "Media reporting 44 deaths of homeless due to cold. Am issuing show cause notice to CEO, DUSIB. Negligible deaths last year. This year, LG appointed a useless officer. LG refuses to consult us before appointing officers. How do we run govt like this?"

