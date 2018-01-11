NEW DELHI: At least five persons were injured in a fire that broke out at a plastic toy warehouse here in Usmanpur area on Thursday, a fire official said. The fire has been put out.

According to the Fire office, a call was received at 4.56 a.m. Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

"The fire that started from the ground floor soon spread to the first and second floor of the building," he said, adding the fire was doused within one-and-a-half hours.

Five persons with minor burn injuries were shifted to Jag Prakash Hospital. The cause of the fire was yet known.