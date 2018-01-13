NEW DELHI: It was a misty Saturday morning here with the minimum temperature recorded at 5.5 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average, the weather office said.

The Met Office has predicted a clear day ahead. "The morning was misty with shallow fog. The day will mainly be clear," an India Meteorological Department (IMD) official said.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 23 degrees Celsius. Visibility stood at 700 metres and the humidity was recorded at 100 per cent at 8.30 a.m.

The Railways cancelled 13 trains while 41 trains were delayed and four rescheduled due to fog in several parts of northern India.

The maximum temperature on Friday settled at 23.7 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season's average while the minimum temperature was recorded at 8 degrees Celsius, one notch above season's average.