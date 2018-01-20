NEW DELHI: The Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi-NCR changed from ‘severe’ to 'moderate' category on Saturday.

The AQI in Delhi-NCR is hovering around 249-316.

The air quality of Dwarka was recorded to be highest with AQI 316 and the lowest was recorded at Shadipur with AQI 176.

On the same note, air quality of 176 is considered 'unhealthy' by AQI.

On Friday, the AQI of Delhi-NCR was in the 'severe' category, hovering around 450- 550.