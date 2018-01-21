Fire fighters at the site of a fire at a factory in Bawana industrial area in northwest Delhi on Saturday evening. | PTI

NEW DELHI: Mayor of North Delhi Preeti Aggarwal was caught on camera, cautioning the officials from speaking against the firecracker factory, where fire broke out on Saturday, as it was registered with them.

A massive fire broke out at a firecracker unit in outer Delhi's Bawana industrial area killing 17 people and injuring two on Saturday evening.

Aggarwal, who visited the spot to take stock of the situation, was heard telling officials before talking to ANI, “Is factory ki license humare paas hai, isliye kuch nai bolna. (The license of this factory is with us, so we should not speak against it.)

The industrial area recorded three fires on Saturday - the first around 4 pm in a carpet manufacturing company in Sector 1, the second in the firecracker unit in Sector 5, and the third in Sector 3 at 7.30pm.