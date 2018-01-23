NEW DELHI: Owing to security reasons, access to several metro stations will be restricted on Republic Day on Friday and the Beating Retreat ceremony three days later, the Delhi Metro said on Tuesday.

Entry and exit at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan Metro stations on the Yellow Line (Huda city Centre to Samaypur Badli) will remain closed from 6 a.m. till noon.

Similarly, Lok Kalyan Marg and Patel Chowk stations on the same line will be closed between 8.45 a.m. and noon.

The interchanging of trains at Central Secretariat Station can be done as usual during this period between Yellow and Violet Line (Escorts Mujesar to Kashmere Gate).

On Blue Line (Dwarka Sector 21 to Vaishali or Noida City Centre), service will stop at Mandi House and Pragati Maidan stations throughout the duration of the passing of the parade under Tilak Bridge.

During this period, trains will be run in three different loops on the corridor -- Noida City Centre to Indraprastha, Vaishali to Yamuna Bank and Dwarka Sector 21 to Barakhamba Road.

Violet Line stations will remain operational as usual except closing of entry and exit from certain gates of ITO, Delhi Gate, Lal Qila and Jama Masjid stations.

During the Beating Retreat ceremony on Monday, metro services will not be available at Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan stations from 2 p.m. to 6.30 p.m.

The interchange between Yellow and Violet Line commuters at the former station will remain on during this period.

All Metro parking lots will remain closed from 6 a.m. on January 25 to 2 p.m. the next day.