NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today inaugurated the Bharat-ASEAN Maitri Park in the national capital, a day ahead of the ASEAN-India Commemorative Summit.

ASEAN Secretary General Le Luong Minh also attended the event, held at the Tughlaq Crescent, in the heart of Lutyens' Delhi.

"Blossoming friendship! EAM @SushmaSwaraj inaugurated Bharat ASEAN Maitri Park. Secretary General @ASEAN, Lê Luong Minh and MoS @Gen_VKSingh were also present. #aseanindia,"

Raveesh Kumar, speokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, tweeted.

The two-day summit is expected to give boost to IndiaASEAN cooperation in key areas of counter-terrorism, security and connectivity.

In an unprecedented event, the leaders of all 10 member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will also be the chief guests at the Republic Day parade.

ASEAN comprises Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Myanmar (Burma), Cambodia, Laos and Brunei.

In the run-up to the summit, various programmes in different areas ranging from culture to trade have been organised by India.