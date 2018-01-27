NEW DELHI: The Tipu Sultan row that marred Karnataka politics in recent years seems to be spreading. It has now surfaced in the national capital after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal unveiled a portrait of the Mysore ruler at the Delhi Assembly.

The Chief Minister, on the occasion of Republic Day, uncovered Tipu Sultan’s portrait among 70 other personalities, including revolutionaries, freedom fighters, and heroes.

The portraits of Ashfaqulla Khan, Bhagat Singh, Birsa Munda and Subhash Chandra Bose were also unveiled.

However, the inclusion of Tipu Sultan among other heroes did not go down well with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which said that the Delhi Assembly should not put up a portrait of a controversial personality.

“Bhagat Singh was our nation’s pride. But I believe that if we honour people like Tipu Sultan, then it would not be in the nation’s interest. People’s sentiments hurt if we put up a portrait of a controversial personality”, BJP MLA Om Prakash Sharma told ANI.

This is not the first time when such statements have been made against the Mysore ruler.

Earlier, the BJP leaders, including Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, had slammed Congress-led Karnataka government for celebrating the birth anniversary of Tipu Sultan.