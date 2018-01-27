NEW DELHI: A 75-year-old woman was today stabbed to death at her house in northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area, police said.

Rani Tami's body was found by her grandson at around 4pm with stab wounds in her neck, officials said, adding that Rani's husband had died a few years back and she lived alone in the house.

The victim had two sons and a daughter. The sons lived with their families in the same area. Her grandson came to visit her today and found the body, police said.

The house was ransacked, and her bangles and cash were missing, they said.

Footage from a CCTV camera installed near her home showed a suspicious man lurking around, they added.

The accused might have entered the house on the pretext of carrying out plumbing or electrical work, officials said, adding that further investigation was underway.