The fire was reported at the 11th floor. (Photo | ANI)

NEW DELHI: A massive fire broke that out on the 11th floor of Kailash Building in Connaught Place on Sunday afternoon has been completely doused.

At least 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse off the fire.

However, no injuries or casualties have been reported.

The fire that broke out due to a short circuit in the Air Conditioner (AC) was brought under control within 20 minutes, confirmed Delhi Fire Services.

