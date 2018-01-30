NEW DELHI: The decomposed body of a 30-year-old woman was found inside a bed box at her rented house in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri area today, police said.

The husband of the deceased, who was missing, was the primary suspect in the killing, they said.

At around 4.30pm, the police were informed about the body by an acquaintance of the woman who had come to the house after detecting a foul smell emanating from it, they added.

The woman was identified as Maria Masih. She had shifted to the house one-and-a-half-month ago with her husband Suresh Mehra (29), Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said.

A hunt was launched to nab the husband, Biswal said, adding that the body was taken to AIIMS for postmortem.