NEW DELHI: Over 120 units were sealed in Delhi today for alleged violation of civic norms, officials said.

As many as 43 units were sealed in Kamala Market and 38 in various other places including Hudson Lane and Outram Lane, a senior North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) official said.

The action was taken on the instruction of a Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee.

Similarly, as part of the sealing drive by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation, over 40 units were sealed in areas under its jurisdiction.

The fresh action comes two days after a joint session of the Houses of the three municipal corporations were held to discuss the sealing issue.