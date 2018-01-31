NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued notices to Lt. Governor Anil Baijal, Delhi Metro and others on a plea seeking removal of alleged unauthorized Metro construction at INA Market as it has reduced the road size and hit traffic movement.

Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C. Hari Shankar asked the Lt Governor, the Public Works Department of the Delhi government, the Delhi Metro Rail Corp (DMRC) and Delhi Police to file a reply on the plea.

The matter was listed for further hearing on February 16.

The plea was filed by Manjeet Singh Chugh and Ankush Wohra, residents of South Extension who said the size of the road had been reduced from 60 feet to 15 feet affecting traffic movement in the area in south Delhi.

The petitioners told the court that it had caused inconvenience to the public and that the situation would require constant deployment of traffic police.

"...the area would be accident prone as the size of the road has been reduced from 60 feet to 15 feet," the plea said and sought the removal of the unauthorized construction.