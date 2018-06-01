Home Cities Delhi

Three African nationals found dead in Delhi's Uttam Nagar

Cops are probing drug angle also as it has been found that they were involved in drug smuggling.

Published: 01st June 2018 03:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2018 03:53 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Bodies of Three African Nationals have been found inside a flat in Mohan Garden of Uttam Nagar area. Two dead bodies were found in one room and one in another room. According to the police, No weapon injury marks have been found on the bodies and they have been sent for post-mortem.

"A call was received and the caller reported that three Nigerian nationals namely Cristofar David, Danny Grieves and David residing a tenant Delhi's  Uttam Nagar area were found dead under mysterious condition, two of them having burn injury on their back. No injury marks visible over body of third Nigerian," A police official said. 

Cops are probing drug angle also as it has been found that they were involved in drug smuggling. They may have taken drug and died due to overdose of drug, cops said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Uttam Nagar Delhi african nationals flat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after winning his first round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Italy's Simone Bolelli at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Tuesday, May 29, 2018. | AP
Nadal full of praise for outgoing Real Madrid coach Zidane
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo | AP
North Korea talks moving in right direction: Mike Pompeo
Gallery
The feast of Corpus Christi, which was celebrated on Thursday, celebrates the real presence of Christ. The legend says that bread and wine turned into the body of Christ. While many countries across the World celebrate with a Holy Mass and a procession of
Venezuelans turn into 'Dancing Devils' for the Feast of Corpus Christi
A massive march in Nicaragua against President Daniel Ortega's government ended in violence Wednesday after gunmen opened fire on marchers. IN PIC: Riot police walk in front a wall with graffiti that reads in Spanish 'You can't against this giant nation',
Nicaragua Protests: Two-month-old anti-government demonstration ends up in violence