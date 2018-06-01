Three African nationals found dead in Delhi's Uttam Nagar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Bodies of Three African Nationals have been found inside a flat in Mohan Garden of Uttam Nagar area. Two dead bodies were found in one room and one in another room. According to the police, No weapon injury marks have been found on the bodies and they have been sent for post-mortem.

"A call was received and the caller reported that three Nigerian nationals namely Cristofar David, Danny Grieves and David residing a tenant Delhi's Uttam Nagar area were found dead under mysterious condition, two of them having burn injury on their back. No injury marks visible over body of third Nigerian," A police official said.

Cops are probing drug angle also as it has been found that they were involved in drug smuggling. They may have taken drug and died due to overdose of drug, cops said.