Dust storms likely in Delhi on Saturday

Sudden dust storms late on Friday in Delhi, Noida and Ghaziabad brought down the surging mercury by one notch below the season's average.

Published: 02nd June 2018

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Although it was clear sky for the national capital on Saturday, the Met issued storm warnings as the minimum temperature was recorded at 26.6 degrees Celsius.

"The sky was mainly clear in the morning. However, there is possibility of dust storms and thunderstorms towards the afternoon and evening," an India Meteorological Department official forecast for the National Capital Region.

The humidity at 8.30 a.m. was 54 per cent.

The maximum temperature was likely to hover around 42 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperature on Friday settled at 42 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average while the minimum temperature was recorded at 30 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season's average.

