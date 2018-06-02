Farmers' strike likely to hit supply of vegetables, food items in Delhi; retail prices soar

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhi may face problems in supply of fresh vegetables, fruits and other perishables in next week in case the farmers' stir in neighbouring states intensifies in the coming days.

Trucks carrying vegetables, fruits and other food items reached Delhi today but if the farmers resort to strict enforcement of cutting supply to the cities, the situation may deteriorate from next week, said Adil Khan, chairman of Azadpur Mandi.

"The mandis in Delhi have stocks of the vegetables and other items. The stocks are enough to meet demand for next two days. After that, if fresh supplies do not arrive, situation may worsen," he said.

The retail prices of vegetables in city's different areas were reportedly already up by 20-50 per cent, with the buzz of the farmers' strike.

Farmers in 10 states, including Delhi's neighbours Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and UP, have given a call of a 10-day strike.

Protesting farmers dumped vegetables, milk and other farm produce on roads and blocked supplies to cities in several states yesterday as they launched the agitation to press for their demands including loan waiver and right price for crops.

Farmer organisations have also called for boycott of mandis or wholesale markets in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, leading to fears of shortage and price rise.