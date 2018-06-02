Home Cities Delhi

Latecomers beware: Delhi Chief Secretary directs officers to conduct surprise checks

The chief secretary, who is the bureaucratic head in the Delhi government, has directed all HoDs that punctuality of officials should be maintained in all departments.

Delhi chief secretary Anshu Prakash - PTI

Delhi chief secretary Anshu Prakash. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Cracking the whip on latecomers, Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash has directed all heads of departments and senior officers to conduct surprise inspections in their respective offices on a weekly basis to check punctuality of their staff.

Action will be taken against officials who are coming late, a senior government official said.

The move comes after it was observed that some officials were coming late to their respective offices.

"The chief secretary has directed principal secretaries, secretaries and senior officers to undertake surprise checks in their departments' offices on a weekly basis to check punctuality of their staff," the senior official said.

The official also said that action will be taken against those officials who are coming late to their offices.

The chief secretary's office had in the past also directed the general administration department to keep a watch on the attendance of officials and ensure that they mark themselves present in the biometric attendance system.

In December last year, the women and child development department of Delhi government had warned that it would deduct one casual leave (CL) for every three times an official reaches office after 9.

45 am, besides seeking a written explanation from them.

The department had said that in case of non availability of CL in the leave account of officials concerned, EL (earned leave) will be deducted.

Comments

