Home Cities Delhi

BJP President Amit Shah to meet party's 'social media warriors' in Delhi

Shah will interact with around 300 party workers and supporters having more than 10,000 followers on social media at the NDMC convention centre, said a Delhi BJP leader.

Published: 21st June 2018 12:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2018 12:23 AM   |  A+A-

BJP chief Amit Shah (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BJP chief Amit Shah will interact with "social media warriors" of the Delhi unit of the party and also held meetings of its core group and SC Morcha tomorrow, party sources said.

Shah will interact with around 300 party workers and supporters having more than 10,000 followers on social media at the NDMC convention centre, said a Delhi BJP leader.

"Besides organisational issues, the stock taking of coming general elections will also take place during the meetings," he said.

The interaction with "social media warriors" was planned in view of growing significance of online platforms in creating "perception" that is important in politics, he said.

The members of core group met yesterday to discuss preparations for the visit of party chief to the Delhi BJP office and meetings to be attended by him.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amit Shah BJP BJP Delhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pulwama terror attack: 40 CRPF jawans killed in Jammu and Kashmir suicide bomb strike
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp