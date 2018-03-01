Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash leads a candle light march from Delhi Secretariat to Rajghat over the recent assault on him by AAP MLAs in New Delhi on Wednesday. | PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday will hear a bail plea of the MLAs accused in the alleged assault of Delhi’s Chief Secretary, Anshu Prakash.

Earlier in February, the Chief Secretary had alleged that he was beaten up by two Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, where he had been called for an emergency meeting.

Following this incident, Secretary of the Indian Civil and Administration services (IAS) Manisha Saxena conducted a meeting with the Minister of State Home Affairs Hans Raj Ahir and Union Minister Jitendra Singh. She had also demanded the Delhi government to provide security to the officers and guarantee them protection from any further instances of violence or misconduct.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had sought a report from Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal regarding the matter.

The AAP MLAs were sent to 16-day judicial custody by a Delhi Court.