NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash and other senior officers were working under the influence of the ration mafia, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said here on Thursday.

Addressing media here, Sisodia made the allegation after a cabinet meeting on door-step delivery of ration was cancelled after head of Food and Supplies Department went on leave for a week.

Sisodia said that instructions were given to the Chief Secretary to not give leave to senior officers without consulting minsters, but he did not inform the minister concerned.

"This creates a doubt that everyone is working together and under the influence of the ration 'wala' (mafia). There should be inquiry into this," Sisodia said.

Last week, bureaucrats had decided to boycott all meetings with ministers after an alleged attack on the Chief Secretary by two AAP MLAs in the presence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Sisodia also said that senior officials were against the implementation of the door-step delivery of ration, which would put an end to the ration mafia.