NEW DELHI: Students of Delhi University's Lady Shree Ram College for Women today alleged they were the victims of a series of balloon-flinging incidents, including one in the evening in which three balloons were thrown from a house located in I block of Amar Colony.

A BA history student of the college complained that a semen-filled balloon was thrown at her the morning at the Old Double Storey area near Amar Colony.

Based on a complaint by the students, the police were looking into the issue, an official attached to the Amar Colony police station said.

"One of our friends was hit by three balloons at around 8 pm. She called us for help. We told the police about the house from which the balloons were thrown and demanded immediate action," a student, who requested not to be named, told PTI.

After the police intervened, the residents of the house, from where the balloons were thrown, issued a written apology that said, "An incident of balloon throwing happened from the roof of our two-storied quarters in the absence of any men at home. We assure you that we will try to ensure that no such incident happens in the future.

In another case, a BA history student of the college alleged she was hit by semen-filled balloons.

"The liquid in the balloon thrown at me this morning was sticky and disgusting. For the last two days, balloons are being thrown at me, but the one thrown at me this morning was different," she told PTI.

The students demanded immediate action.

They also announced an agitation and a march near the college, condemning the incidents.

Four days ago, a student of the same college had made similar complaints narrated her experience on social media.

Yesterday, a student of Jesus and Mary College, University of Delhi, expressed outrage on Facebook over the act and encouraged other girls to speak up about such kind of harassment:

A group of students and professors of Jesus Mary College also staged a demonstration today near Delhi Police Headquarters today alleging "lack of" comprehensive measures by the force.

"In many parts of Delhi, the occasion of Holi has been misused to physically assault women and young girls with semen-filled balloons. We are approaching you with a strong appeal for adequate policing and patrolling and for more pro-active measures because we strongly feel these are lacking," a memorandum submitted to the Police Commissioner said.

Protesters raised slogans against the police and said little initiatives were taken by the Delhi Police to create awareness.

"A lot of harassment happens on buses and we are shocked to find that as a run up to Holi, the proposed marshals in DTC buses are missing. No police teams have been interacting with women students. There is also no visible campaign by the Delhi Police to caution people against such behaviour," said Maya John, the college professor.

Students & teachers of Jesus and Mary College protest outside Police Headquarters in Delhi over the incident of semen-filled balloons being thrown at women. (Express Photo | Parveen Negi)

Some of the other demands were, prevention of unruly Holi processions, direction to DTC bus drivers to flag Holi celebrations inside buses, instruct residents associations and locals to actively discourage "hooliganism" and harassment of women.

"There should be ban on sale of balloons and harmful chemical colours in Delhi-NCR prior to Holi," the memorandum said.

Students of LSR and other women students' collectives are also taking various campaigns and holding protests today to raise awareness about harassment of women.

A National Commission Women (NCW) team visited Lady Sri Ram (LSR) College here and met with Principal and others to take stock of the situation.

"The NCW took suo motu cognisance and sent a two-member team to the LSR to meet the student as well as faculty. We also took police along," NCW Acting Chairperson Rekha Sharma said on Thursday.

The NCW said the team interacted with the Principal, faculty members, and student representatives, apart from holding consultations with the SHO concerned.

However, the female student who underwent the ordeal refused to meet the team.

"Based on the interactions and after assessing concerns of the students, the NCW team suggested for increased police patrolling in the area. The phone numbers of beat Constables were also shared with college authorities to enable female students to contact them whenever needed," the commission said.

(With online desk and IANS inputs)