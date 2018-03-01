NEW DELHI: A girl was allegedly mishandled by a doctor inside an operation theatre here at a private hospital.

The victim, who allegedly underwent a surgery that was necessary, said the doctor “may have done something” after giving the patient anaesthesia.

“I got admitted in October for a surgery which wasn't supposed to be done. In the operation theater, I was given anaesthesia and the doctor might have done something to me. I've gone through surgery; I know how anaesthesia works and when someone does something,” she told ANI.

The victim further claimed that the doctor allegedly scooped out a piece of flesh from her body and showed it to her.

“Because of the damage caused by the doctor, my health has drastically deteriorated. I can't sit or stand, and I’m forced to take painkillers every day due to the pain,” she added.

An FIR has been filed against the doctor, and the investigation is underway.