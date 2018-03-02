'Newton' revolves around a rookie but idealistic election officer as he struggles to hold elections in a Chhattisgarh village despite the threat of Naxalite violence.

NEW DELHI: Delhi's Karkardooma Court will on April 3 hear a criminal complaint and a civil defamation case filed against the makers of bollywood movie ‘Newton’ for allegedly portraying the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in poor light.

On February 6, CRPF sub-Inspector Tamal Sanyal filed the criminal complaint and civil defamation case and sought direction to Manish Mundra, producer of the movie, and Shiladitya Bora, the CEO of production company Drishyam Films, to tender unconditional public apology and compensate the complainant, and the CRPF.

Sanyal has sought deletion of scenes allegedly portraying the CRPF in bad light from the film and its re-release.

He alleged that false and baseless imputations were made by the makers with the sole mala fide intention to injure and harm the image of a prime central paramilitary force of the country.

National Coordination Committee, an umbrella organisation of 70 organisations of retired Paramilitary personnel and officers, has also filed applications to implead Newton and also written to the Home Minister and Chief Election Commissioner.

