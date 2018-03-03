NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari today met students who have been protesting outside the SSC office at Lodhi Road over alleged cheating in this year's exam, and said he would take up the issue with the minister concerned.

Tiwari spent an hour with the candidates, who were demanding a CBI inquiry into the matter, to listen to their grievances, read a Delhi BJP statement.

He said the agitating candidates belong to various states and he met them on "humanitarian" grounds.

Tiwari assured the aspirants of taking up the issue with the minister concerned, and a fair inquiry and action, it read.

A large number of candidates have been protesting outside the Staff Selection Commission's office at CGO Complex for the last five days over alleged leak of the paper for the Combined Graduate Level Examination (SSC CGL Tier II Exam 2018) and mass cheating.

A delegation of the agitating candidates also met the SSC chairman but no solution could be found to end the protest.