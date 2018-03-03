NEW DELHI: Five people were injured when an elevator at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) malfunctioned and crashed to the ground from the second floor on Saturday morning.

The AIIMS management has constituted a committee under Medical Superintendent to look into the lift failure and recommend appropriate measures.

"There were 20 persons in the lift, including operator and a hospital staff, when the accident occurred around 9.30 a.m on Saturday. The main Emergency and Trauma Centre were informed and five injured persons shifted to Emergency for treatment. All five are now stable," AIIMS Media and Protocol Division Chairperson Dr Aarti Vij said.

The official said the lift Number 17 at the Medical Support Office failed to stop on way to the ground floor from the second floor and went straight into the lift pit, which has buffer springs. The particular lift was last serviced on February 27.