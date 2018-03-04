NEW DELHI: The Delhi Metro today closed the JLN Stadium station for public in the wake of a big protest by students at the nearby CGO Complex, officials said today.

The station falls on the Delhi Metro network's busy Violet Line that connects Kashmere Gate to Escorts Mujesar.

It was closed around 9am on the advise of Delhi Police, a senior Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) official said.

"The station will remain closed till further directions," he said.

Police said the station was closed for public to prevent any disturbance after a large number of students gathered near the station building.

Students from across India have gathered outside the CGO Complex, where the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is headquartered, demanding a CBI inquiry into the Combined Graduate Level-Test following allegations of irregularities.

"Irregularities in the test were evident as the answer key of Maths paper appeared on social media even during the test on February 21," said Rohit Kumar, a candidate from Bihar.

The students, holding demonstration outside the complex for the past five days, met with the SSC chairman but no solution could be found to end the protest.

Police said the situation was being monitored and the protest has so far been peaceful.