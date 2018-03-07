NEW DELHI: As many as 46 deaths were reported due to people falling on the Delhi Metro tracks since 2015, Parliament was informed today.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri said such cases of death due to people falling on the metro rail tracks were reported only in Delhi.

He added the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Limited had informed that 15, 10, 19 and two deaths were reported due to persons falling on the tracks in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 (till February 20) respectively.

The minister also listed out various steps taken by the metro rail administration to prevent such incidents, including the deployment of security personnel at platforms and installation of "Platform Screen Doors" at some of the stations.