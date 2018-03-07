NEW DELHI: The CBI today arrested an Income Tax inspector for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs one lakh for not reopening an old tax matter, an official said here.

Anoop Singh, Income Tax inspector posted at Udyog Vihar office, Phase-V, Gurgaon (Haryana) was booked under corruption charges, the official said.

"It was alleged in the complaint that the accused was demanding bribe of Rs One Lakh in respect of assessment of the filling station (petrol pump) at district Nuh (Haryana) registered in the name of the complainant's son," the CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal said.

Dayal said it was further alleged that the Income Tax Inspector had called the complainant to his office and during their meeting he had demanded the bribe for not imposing additional Income Tax of Rs 10 lakh on his firm.

CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while he was demanding and accepting bribe of Rs one lakh, Dayal said.

"Searches were conducted today at the premises of accused including at Mahipalpur Extension, Delhi. The arrested accused will be produced tomorrow in the Designated Court," he added.