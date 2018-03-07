NEW DELHI: The students union of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) here on Wednesday held a referendum over the attendance issue to show the strength of their support to the administration.

JNU has seen a number of protests by the union and other political factions since January, when the administration stipulated a minimum attendance criterion, making 75 per cent attendance mandatory for all students.

The referendum, which will be conducted in two phases in the campus, began at 9 a.m. and will continue till 8 p.m.

The decision to hold the democratic exercise was taken by the union after administration's labelling of the past agitations, a handiwork of few students and which did not have the support of the majority.