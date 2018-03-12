NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislator Amanatullah Khan who was arrested for allegedly assaulting Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash last month.



Justice Mukta Gupta granted bail to Khan asking him to furnish a personal bond of Rs 50,000 with two sureties of the like amount.



"Petitioner (Khan) is not required for any custodial interrogation and no useful purpose shall be served by keeping them under incarceration," the bail plea moved by Khan's advocate Mohd. Irsad said.



Advocate Irsad also said that Khan is a sitting MLA who is working for the betterment of society and intends to dedicate his entire life to the service of the people



On February 19, the Chief Secretary had alleged that he was beaten up by AAP legislators Prakash Jarwal and Amanatullah Khan in the presence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the CM's residence, where the top bureaucrat had been called for an emergency meeting.



Last week the high court granted bail to Jarwal.