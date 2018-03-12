NEW DELHI: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Sunday nabbed two persons with fake documents in connection with human trafficking from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

Acting on a tip-off, The CISF arrested Sayed Murtaza Ahmadzoy, an Afghan national from Terminal-3 area with a fake Turkish passport in the name of Karadeniz Fatih.

A boarding pass for Toronto with pre-affixed immigration stamp and fake stamp of security were also recovered from his procession.

On query, the accused disclosed to his accomplice, a suspected human trafficker, named as Ergun Cobandag.

Cobandag was also a Turkish national and arrived from Astana on March 8.

The CISF located Cobandag and detained him in the check-in area, who had made entry into the terminal building on a fake ticket.

Later, both the passengers with seizure memo were handed over to Immigration Officials for further action.