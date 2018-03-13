NEW DELHI: A Mumbai-bound GoAir flight carrying 176 passengers today made an emergency landing at the airport here following a technical glitch, according to the airline.

An airport official said the aircraft made the emergency landing at around 2200 hours.

The plane was an A320 sharklet.

"G8 446 (Del- Mum) with 176 passengers had a technical glitch right after becoming airborne. The flight crew chose to return back to Delhi," GoAir said in a statement.

The aircraft is on ground and being inspected. All passengers have been accommodated in an alternate aircraft, it added.

This is at least the second incident of emergency landing reported today in the country.

Earlier in the day, engine failure forced an IndiGo plane to make an emergency landing at Ahmedabad airport.

"At GoAir, the safety and security of passengers and crew is always accorded high priority and never compromised under any circumstance," the statement said.