NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police today questioned AAP MLA Rituraj Govind for over two hours in connection with the alleged assault on Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash.

The Kirari MLA arrived at the Civil Lines police station at around 4 PM and was questioned till 6.30 PM, the police said.

Govind was summoned for questioning a few days ago along with Wazirpur MLA Rajesh Gupta, who is likely to appear for questioning tomorrow.

The role of both the MLAs in the case is under investigation as they were present at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence when the alleged assault took place on the night of February 19.

Last week, AAP MLAs Nitin Tyagi and Praveen Kumar were questioned in the matter.

AAP legislator Rajesh Rishi has also been questioned, while Sanjeev Jha was quizzed yesterday.

Eleven MLAs, apart from Kejriwal, his former advisor V K Jain and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, were present during the meeting when Prakash was allegedly attacked.

Jain, who was also questioned in the case, resigned on Monday, citing personal reasons.

On February 23, a police team examined the CCTV surveillance system installed at the chief minister's residence in Civil Lines area and seized the hard disk.

The forensic report on the hard disk is still awaited.

Two other AAP MLAs -- Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal --- were arrested in the case.

The alleged assault on the chief secretary has triggered a bitter tussle between the Delhi government and its bureaucracy.