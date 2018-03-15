NEW DELHI: A suspected thieve barged into the residence of a serving Delhi court judge in Saket and fled away with electronic equipments.

The action was caught in a CCTV footage which clearly showed a suspect entering the judge’s house.

The incident took place on March 10 while an FIR has been lodged on Tuesday at Saket police station.

According to the FIR, Patiala House court additional sessions judge Gaurav Rao is the owner of the house.

According to reports, a stranger entered the house March 10 that was packed with people and walked away with three inverter batteries without attracting any attention.