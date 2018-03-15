NEW DELHI: Following complaints about the Class 12 CBSE Accountancy paper being leaked, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia ordered an inquiry into it on Thursday.

"Received complaints about the Class 12 CBSE Accountancy paper being leaked. Have asked officers of Directorate of Education to investigate and lodge a complaint with the CBSE," Sisodia said in a tweet.

The Minister also said that swift action must be taken so that hard-working students do not suffer due to the "negligence of the Central Board of Secondary Education".

On Tuesday, a Delhi based lawyer Tarun Narang wrote to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) after he spotted sealed parcel containing answer sheets of Chemistry paper being transported in Delhi metro when he was commuting from Dwarka Courts Metro to Janakpuri.

Along with demanding strict action against the centre and their superintendent, Narang in a letter said, "In my view, it's very unsafe to carry envelope containing answer sheets by one person without any security in Delhi Metro that too between common public. It should be dispatched safely in way of parcels to CBSE by concerned centres by insured speed post without any delay."