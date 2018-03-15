Students coming out from a center after appearing in the CBSE class 12th exams, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Parveen Negi | EPS)

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education on Thursday dismissed the allegations of class XII Accountancy paper leak as “mischief” even as the purported copies of the paper had been doing the rounds of WatsApp and other social media since Wednesday evening.

As reports of the leak surfaced on Thursday morning, the Board went into a huddle to determine whether the examination should be scrapped but later issued a statement saying that the allegations were false.

"All the seals have been found intact at all the centres. During the process of examination, however, at local level, some miscreants have tried to play mischief by circulating messages through WhatsApp and social media to disturb the sanctity of the examinations," the Board said adding that it is lodging an FIR to take strict action against such activities.

According to sources, the matter came to light after Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia received the "leaked" paper just a few minutes before the exam began at 10:30 am.

Sisodia immediately called up CBSE head and the education secretary, officials in Delhi government said, following which they checked the paper and found out that it matched with the Set-II of Accountancy paper.

"Have asked officers of Directorate of Education to investigate and lodge a complaint with CBSE. Swift action must be taken, so that hard-working students don't suffer due to negligence of CBSE," Sisodia also wrote on Twitter.

Despite the clarification issued by the CBSE, a large number of students insisted that the board must explain how the questions in the actual paper and leaked paper have matched.

“After the paper was over, I saw some students discussing it and when I matched my paper with the one that was being circulated as leaked one-the two turned out to be same. How is that possible if there was nothing wrong anywhere?,” asked Roshan (name changed), a student of Hans Raj Model School, Punjabi Bagh in Delhi.

"A few students in my school had the leaked paper on their WhatsApp in the morning even before the paper had started," said a student of Ryan International School, Gurugram who did not wish to be identified. "At least two questions, listed in the leaked question paper, that I had discussed with those students matched with the question paper I attempted," she claimed.

Ashok Ganguli, former chairperson of the CBSE said that situations like these put a question mark on the credibility of the board which all other education boards in the country look up to.

“Therefore the incident must be probed thoroughly and CBSE should correct its mistakes if there have been any breaches at some level even if causes them some amount of embarrassment. Allowing any fairness in these examinations can cause irreparable loss to honest students,” he said.

Sources in the CBSE conceded that the board had anticipated trouble during the examinations and had written to examination centres to be cautious some ten days back after reports emerged that some of the centres had received mails asking for question papers in order to verify them.