NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police today questioned AAP MLA Rajesh Gupta for over two hours in connection with the alleged assault on chief secretary Anshu Prakash last month.

The Wazirpur MLA arrived at the Civil Lines police station at around 4 pm and was questioned till 6.

30 pm, the police said, adding four more legislators have been summoned for questioning.

Yesterday, AAP legislator Rituraj Govind was interrogated in connection with the case.

Two other MLAs -- Madan Lal and Dinesh Mohaniya -- are likely to be questioned next week.

The role of the MLAs in the case is under investigation as they were present at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's residence, when the alleged assault took place on the night of February 19.

Last week, AAP MLAs Nitin Tyagi and Praveen Kumar were questioned in the matter.

AAP legislator Rajesh Rishi has also been questioned, while Sanjeev Jha was quizzed on Tuesday.

Eleven MLAs, apart from Kejriwal, his former advisor V K Jain and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, were present during the meeting when Prakash was allegedly attacked.

Jain, who was also questioned in the case, resigned on Monday, citing personal reasons.

On February 23, a police team examined the CCTV surveillance system installed at the chief ministers residence in Civil Lines area and seized the hard disk.

The forensic report on the hard disk is still awaited.

Two other AAP MLAs -- Amanatullah Khan and Prakash Jarwal --- were arrested in the case.

The alleged assault on the chief secretary has triggered a bitter tussle between the Delhi government and its bureaucracy.