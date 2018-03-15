NEW DELHI: The AAP today said sealing drive had not taken place on 351 roads, the notification of which, for commercial and mixed land use, was still pending.

The BJP had alleged that traders were suffering because of the ongoing sealing drive as a result of the government's failure to notify these roads.

"We asked the corporation, how many shops or business establishments on the non-notified roads were sealed? They have written (that) no sealing has taken place on 351 roads," AAP spokesperson Dilip Pandey said.

He questioned the stand of BJP leaders on the issue.

Pandey claimed that the BJP was exposed by the reply and its leaders were trying to fool Delhi traders.

Refuting allegations that the AAP-led Delhi government had not been able to notify the roads for mixed use in the capital, Pandey said the notification process was in the hands of municipal corporations and they had not yet given the suggestions necessary to initiate the process.

He said the BJP MPs from the national capital should convince the Centre to bring an ordinance or amend Delhi Master Plan 2021 to stop sealing, if they really cared about the traders.