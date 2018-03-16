NEW DELHI: The Delhi Assembly's budget session began today amid protests by opposition MLAs over the presence of Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot in the House despite the latter's disqualification in connection with office-of-profit case.

All four opposition MLAs were marshalled out as they entered the well of the House in protest against Gahlot's participation in the House proceedings.

As the assembly proceedings began with the arrival of Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta and three other BJP MLAs - O P Sharma, Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Jagdish Pradhan- stated that only elected members should be allowed in the House.

Speaker Ram Niwas Goel later ordered the MLAs to be marshalled out.

Gupta said bonafide members were marshalled out while "a disqualified MLA who is a minister attends the budget session".

"Why is Gahlot being allowed to sit in the House even after his disqualification? We were just demanding that disqualified members should not be allowed inside the House, but we were marshalled out," he said.

20 AAP MLAs, including the transport minister, were disqualified by President Ram Nath Kovind following the Election Commission's recommendations in connection with the office-of-profit case.